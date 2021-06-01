Dohj LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

