Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 304,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

