Dohj LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 22,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,712. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $66.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.