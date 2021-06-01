Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen in the past three months. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, despite a challenging backdrop. We note that the government stimulus payment favorably impacted the performance. While the top line fell marginally, the bottom-line grew year over year. Markedly, the company registered net sales growth in non-consumable categories and witnessed gross margin expansion. Following a stellar start, the company raised fiscal 2021 view. However, management cautioned that there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Again, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in consumables category, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Also, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A rate and incremental wages on margins cannot be ignored.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

