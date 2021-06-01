Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.37.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

