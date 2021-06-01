Donut (DONUT) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $84,593.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00300852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00191400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.01006559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

