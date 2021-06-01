DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DSDVF stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51.
About DSV Panalpina A/S
