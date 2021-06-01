Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Financial Comparison

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 6 11 0 2.56 Duke Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential downside of 21.57%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04% Duke Realty 34.07% 6.97% 4.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.73 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.21 Duke Realty $993.20 million 17.54 $299.92 million $1.52 30.57

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Duke Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

