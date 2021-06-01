Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,468 ($19.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,360.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,029.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,048 ($13.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

