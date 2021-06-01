DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $150,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 23,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

