DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

