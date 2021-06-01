Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$50.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$50.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.10.

Shares of TSE:DND traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.39. 63,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,436. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.03. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

