Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EBC opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

