easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,000.37 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,981.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.55. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

