Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 14,354,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.73.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

