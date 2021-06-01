Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:ECHO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 14,354,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.73.
Echo Energy Company Profile
