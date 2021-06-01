EchoLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,161.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $51,161.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

