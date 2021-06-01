Edgewell Personal Care Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

