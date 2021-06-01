Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock worth $4,683,593. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.