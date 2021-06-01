Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EMCF stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Freemer purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.46% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

