Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

