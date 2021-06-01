Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.19

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 35654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

