Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 896.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

