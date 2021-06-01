Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

