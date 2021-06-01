Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Up 42.2% in May

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,375 shares of company stock worth $216,815. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in Energous by 85.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.27.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

