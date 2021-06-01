Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,676 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

