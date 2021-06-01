Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,016 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

