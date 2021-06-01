Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

