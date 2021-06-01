Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

CUZ opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

