Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.