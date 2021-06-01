Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

