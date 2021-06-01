Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $42,180.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.