Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.