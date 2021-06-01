Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GMBL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

