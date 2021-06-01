Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar Sells 3,214 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ESNT stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

