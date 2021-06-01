Etherparty Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $110,131.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

