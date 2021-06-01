Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. 42,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

