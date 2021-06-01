Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $233.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.