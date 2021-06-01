Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.10. 11,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

