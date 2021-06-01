Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,426.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,340.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,027.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

