Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 506,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

