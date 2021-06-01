Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

