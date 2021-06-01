Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 771,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $146,801,000 after acquiring an additional 538,837 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.