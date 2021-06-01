Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

EXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 17,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

