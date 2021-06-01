Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.14. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

EXXRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

