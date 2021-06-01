Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.30

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,433,000 after buying an additional 7,689,874 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 46.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,500 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

