Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $137.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $495.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

