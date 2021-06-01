Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Up 3.8%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.