Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.