Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce sales of $155.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $359.66 million, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

