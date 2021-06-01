Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 861 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

